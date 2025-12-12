Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

He rejects the argument that this shift amounts to capitulation to neoliberalism. For Raviraman, Kerala’s insistence on expanding and deepening welfare protections distinguishes its model from neoliberal regimes, where shrinking the state’s social responsibilities is the norm. The Left in West Bengal, he adds, failed precisely because it could not undertake such a paradigm shift while in power. In his book, Kerala 1956 to the present, co-authored with Thirthankar Roy, K Raviraman strikes a cautionary note: The state’s future success will depend on balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, improving the quality of education, improving the employability of graduates, and social equity. It is a complicated task precisely because so much of recent growth has been driven by environmental exploitation. There is a real prospect of worsening inequality along caste, class, gender and age lines if the current pattern of growth slows."