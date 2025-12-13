BJP Poised to Rule Kerala’s Capital as Congress Registers Big Gains in Local Polls

The BJP’s improved performance—particularly in major cities such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode—appears to have come mainly at the political expense of the CPI(M). In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Left Front lost more than 20 seats, while the UDF almost doubled its tally compared to the 2020 elections. In Kollam, a long-standing Left bastion, the CPI(M) lost to the Congress for the first time in four decades, with the BJP making significant inroads in the district.