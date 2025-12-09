All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

Though the Sabarimala gold theft case, which has drawn in some of its prominent leaders, has put the party and the LDF on the defensive, the Left is confident of extending its winning streak in the local body polls.For the BJP, this election is particularly crucial, as the party believes it is on the cusp of making significant inroads ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.In the seven districts going to the polls tomorrow, the LDF enters the contest from a position of strength. In the 2020 local body elections, the front delivered a commanding performance: barring two, all district panchayats in the region are currently led by the LDF. A majority of gram panchayats and block panchayats also remain under its control, and the Left governs all three municipal corporations in these districts.