Who Is Unnikrishnan Potti, Accused In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

A major controversy has erupted in Kerala over allegations of gold theft from the revered Sabarimala temple. At the center of the case is Unnikrishnan Potti, a former temple priest accused of siphoning off gold during renovation works.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: ashlin mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Who Is Unnikrishnan Potti, Accused In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Unnikrishnan Potti Photo: Facebook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former Sabarimala priest Unnikrishnan Potti is accused of siphoning gold during the repair and electroplating of the temple’s Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum structures.

  • A vigilance probe found major procedural lapses, missing gold, and evidence suggesting collusion between Potti and Devaswom Board officials.

  • The case has sparked political controversy in Kerala, with the opposition demanding a CBI probe into the alleged gold theft and government involvement

Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, is a priest-turned-businessman from Pulimath near Kilimanoor, Thiruvananthapuram. Once a junior priest at the Sabarimala temple, Potti earlier assisted his father at the Pulimath Devi Temple and served in several temples, including the Sriramapura Ayyappa Temple in Bengaluru, before joining Sabarimala.

Now settled in Bengaluru, he is believed to have acted as a mediator for wealthy businessmen making offerings to the temple and is suspected of engaging in money lending. He was expelled from his priestly post in 2004 after serving as an assistant priest at the Srirampura temple.

Authorities are now examining how Potti, who has no regular source of income, acquired substantial funds and property. His income tax records from 2017 to 2025 show no steady business earnings. However, ₹10.85 lakh was recently deposited into the account of Kamakshi Enterprises (Social and Community Service).

The controversy surfaced after a report submitted to the Kerala High Court revealed that the gold-plated copper sheets of the Dwarapalaka idols had been taken to Chennai for repairs and electroplating without the required permission from the Special Commissioner (Sabarimala) or the court.

Related Content
Related Content

The Devaswom Vigilance report also reveals that expenses Potti claimed to have personally funded were actually paid by others. The gold-plated door he was credited with replacing was financed by Govardhan, a businessman from Ballari, Karnataka, while the gold-plating of the shrine’s copper mat was funded by Ajikumar, a Malayali businessman based in Bengaluru.

The Travancore Devaswom Board’s vigilance wing launched an inquiry after procedural lapses were detected during the 2019 removal of the gold plating from the idols for repair work in Chennai. A division bench of the High Court later noted that the gold-plated copper covers weighed 4.541 kilograms less after the process managed by Potti.

Further suspicion arose when a missing gold-plated pedestal, which Potti had reported lost, was later found at his sister’s house. The Devaswom Vigilance discovered that one of Potti’s staff members had kept the item until the scandal became public.

According to the vigilance report, in August 2019, Potti handed over 14 pieces of gold-clad Dwarapalaka copper plates to a contractor, Smart Creations, instructing them to reuse extracted and leftover gold. In September 2019, 14 gold-plated copper plates and a gold certificate showing 394.9 grams of gold were returned to him.

Investigators allege that Potti colluded with Devaswom Board officials, misrepresented gold-plated door panels as copper, and siphoned off gold during the repair process. The SIT’s first arrest in the case supports the findings of the Devaswom Vigilance probe.

The report suggests that Potti intended to defraud the Devaswom Board by claiming two kilograms of gold from the renovation works and calls for identifying the actual sponsors behind these projects.

The Allegations and Case Details

Potti is the prime accused in two criminal cases registered in Thiruvananthapuram:

  • Irregularities in the gold-cladded panels of the Dwarapalaka (guardian) idols of Sabarimala.

  • Misappropriation of gold from the side frames and lintel of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil).

The Kerala High Court has appointed former judge K.T. Sankaran to conduct a full appraisal of the temple’s valuables, underscoring the seriousness of the suspected irregularities at one of India’s most important pilgrimage sites.

The scandal has triggered a political storm in Kerala. The opposition Congress-led UDF has accused the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government of complicity and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan alleged that the “gold looting” took place with government connivance, while UDF convenor Adoor Prakash formally called for a CBI investigation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Steady Start For SL-W|16/0 (4)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  3. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti