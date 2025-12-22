NBA: Kevin Durant Stars As Houston Rockets Ease Past Denver Nuggets 115-101

Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Reed Sheppard scored the final 11 points of the third quarter to blow open a close game, and the Houston Rockets rolled past the Denver Nuggets 115-101 in the NBA on Sunday (December 21, 2025). Sheppard was 6 for 9 from long range and scored 28 points. His last bucket came on a steal and a slam after the Nuggets reserves had trimmed a 21-point deficit to 107-97 in the closing minutes. Denver coach Dave Adelman was ejected with 8:40 left in the game after arguing that Jokic should have gotten a whistle.

Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant heads to the bench late in an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown reacts after being called for a foul in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, center, drives to the basket between Denver Nuggets guards Tim Hardaway Jr., left, and Bruce Brown, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Jabari Smith Jr
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., left, congratulates guard Reed Sheppard as he reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Jonas Valančiūnas
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, left, shoots a 3-point basket over Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valančiūnas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Jalen Pickett
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, center, drives to the basket between Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett, left, and center Jonas Valančiūnas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, right, pulls in a loose ball as Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Jabari Smith Jr
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., back, covers after Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson collects a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets Vs Houston Rockets NBA Basketball game-Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, right, blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić as Houston forward Jabari Smith Jr. looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
