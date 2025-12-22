Kerala CM Assures Justice in Palakkad Mob Lynching Case

Pinarayi Vijayan orders special probe, promises strict action and compensation for family of Chhattisgarh man beaten to death.

Outlook News Desk
ED Notice to Pinarayi Vijayan Reignites Political Battle Over KIIFB Masala Bonds
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Kerala CM said the alleged mob lynching of Ramnarayan in Palakkad was disturbing and tarnishes the state’s image.

  • A special investigation team led by the district police chief has been formed, with assurances of strict legal action.

  • The government will review compensation as the victim’s family and opposition demand justice and relief.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured that justice would be ensured for the family of Ramnarayan, a Chhattisgarh native who had died in an alleged mob lynching incident at Walayar in Palakkad district.

The chief minister described the occurrence as extremely unsettling and stated that such actions are totally inappropriate and damage Kerala's reputation as a progressive society.

Migrant Worker Killed In Alleged Mob Lynching In Kerala; 10 Held

BY PTI

Vijayan stated that anyone accountable for the crime would face severe consequences in a statement released by the chief minister's office.

According to him, a special investigative team headed by the district police chief was looking into the matter.

Instructions have been issued to thoroughly examine the details of the case and initiate all necessary legal proceedings.

The government will also review the matter and ensure appropriate compensation to the victim's family, Vijayan added.

He called for collective vigilance to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The chief minister's remarks came a day after opposition Congress and the victim's family demanded compensation and an investigation under stringent laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The brother of the 31-year-old deceased man told reporters on Sunday that the family would not accept the body until their demands, including compensation of Rs 25 lakh, are met.

Ramnarayan was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday night after being charged with stealing at Kizhakeattappallam, which is close to Walayar.

V D Satheesan, the leader of the state Assembly's opposition, wrote to the chief minister, pleading with him to act quickly to give Ramnarayan's family financial support.

So far, five individuals have been detained on suspicion of stealing after allegedly beating Ramnarayan to death.

The injured man was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

