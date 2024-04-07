National

Migrant Worker Killed In Alleged Mob Lynching In Kerala; 10 Held

The deceased was identified as Asok Das, a 24-year-old man hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

Advertisement

Migrant Worker Killed In Alleged Mob Lynching In Kerala; 10 Held
info_icon

Ten people were arrested in a case of suspected mob lynching in Kerala's Muvattupuzha where a migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death two days ago.

The deceased was identified as Asok Das, a 24-year-old man hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

Das, who came to the southern state in search of a job, had been staying in a rented house in Valakam in nearby Muvattupuzha for some time. 

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim was tied to a pole and interrogated by a group of locals when he had gone to visit his female friend residing in the same area on Thursday evening. 

Advertisement

Later, Asok Das was shifted to a nearby general hospital.

He was then referred to the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital, where he died on Friday while undergoing treatment, the FIR added.

The deceased man suffered brutal manhandling by the locals which had led to his death, sources said.

As many as 10 people have been arrested in this connection.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant).

"After a preliminary inquiry, additional sections were added in the case. Section 302 of IPC (murder) has been invoked against the accused," an officer told PTI.

Advertisement

A comprehensive probe would be carried out and all the accused would be arrested at the earliest, police added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained