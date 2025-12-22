Mentally Challenged Woman Tied, Beaten by Mob in Haridwar

At the Ranipur police station, the victim's son filed a report calling for the offenders to face serious punishments.



A case has been filed against six named offenders, including a woman, according to Haridwar Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh.



He said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and this brutality against a mentally challenged woman is inexcusable.



According to the SP, raids are being carried out to apprehend the accused, and they will be captured shortly.