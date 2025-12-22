Mentally Challenged Woman Tied, Beaten by Mob in Haridwar

Police register case against six after video of brutal assault on 50-year-old woman goes viral in Uttarakhand.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Mentally Challenged Woman Tied, Beaten by Mob in Haridwar
Summary
  • A mentally challenged woman was tied to a pole and brutally beaten by locals in Haridwar after being mistaken for a thief.

  • The incident surfaced after a video of the assault went viral on social media, prompting police action.

  • Police have registered a case against six accused and launched raids, calling the act inexcusable mob violence.

A 50-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly tied to a pole and brutally beaten by a group of people in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police said on Sunday.

The issue was made public when a video that was allegedly taken during the incident went viral on social media.

According to the police, they have initiated an investigation and filed a case against six suspects following a complaint from the woman's relatives.

Illustration - Illustration: Saahil
An Imprisoned Mind | Mental Health Challenges Among India's Political Prisoners

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

A mentally challenged woman from the Labour Colony in the Ranipur region went far from her home and entered another person's home, according to the police.

The residents of the house mistook her for a thief and raised an alarm. People from the surrounding area also gathered and started beating the woman without knowing the facts, they said.

The mob tied the woman to a pole and brutally beat her up. The woman kept screaming and pleading to be released, but no one showed her any mercy. Meanwhile, someone made a video of the incident and posted it on social media.

When the victim's family members came to know about it, a fight also broke out between them and the accused.

After the video of the woman's assault went viral, the police were informed, and senior officials took cognizance of the matter and ordered immediate action.

At the Ranipur police station, the victim's son filed a report calling for the offenders to face serious punishments.

A case has been filed against six named offenders, including a woman, according to Haridwar Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh.

He said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and this brutality against a mentally challenged woman is inexcusable.

According to the SP, raids are being carried out to apprehend the accused, and they will be captured shortly.

Published At:
