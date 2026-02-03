Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

His recent performances have also reinforced his claim for a spot in India’s lineup ahead of upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Kishan was the second highesht run scorer in the recently concluded New Zealand T20I series. He was also spotted keeping the wickets, replacing Sanju Samson. It would be interesting to see whether the team management will continue with Samson as an opener or will replace him with Kishan after Tilak Varma's comeback.