Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

Ishan Kishan laughed at his viral Rohit Sharma clip from 2023
Kishan is in form with a quick T20I century against New Zealand
Kishan will be in action again in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026
India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan had fans laughing again after he reacted to a long-viral clip featuring Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, proving that the off-field humour never really goes out of style, when the former captain is around.
The clip, originally from India’s 2023 ODI series against Sri Lanka, resurfaced during Kishan’s appearance on the popular YouTube show 2 Sloggers. Fans were reminded of a candid post-match chat that quickly turned humorous and has lived on in highlight reels.
Ishan Kishan Revisits Viral ODI Moment
In the throwback video, Kishan playfully taunted Rohit over his omission from the playing XI despite a historic double century against Bangladesh in December 2022.
When Rohit asked him why he sat out three games after such a big score, Kishan replied with a straight-faced jab: “Bhaiya captain toh aap hain, Haap hi ne hata diya,” (Brother you were the captain, you removed me). The remark had Rohit and Gill laughing, and it continues to delight fans years later
Ishan Kishan In-Form
Kishan has been in fine touch recently, especially in the limited-overs format. The star batter recently made his comeback in the Indian team after a long gap and took the opportunity with both hands. In India’s T20I series against New Zealand, he produced a blistering 42-ball century that helped propel India get their fourth win of the series.
His recent performances have also reinforced his claim for a spot in India’s lineup ahead of upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Kishan was the second highesht run scorer in the recently concluded New Zealand T20I series. He was also spotted keeping the wickets, replacing Sanju Samson. It would be interesting to see whether the team management will continue with Samson as an opener or will replace him with Kishan after Tilak Varma's comeback.