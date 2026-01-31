IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Hits Stunning Century Before World Cup, Reaches Landmark With Six - Watch

Ishan Kishan smashed six fours and ten towering sixes in his 103-run innings off just 43 balls in 5th T20I against New Zealand

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I
Ishan Kishan slammed a 42-ball century in the 5th T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31, 2026 Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan smashed 43-ball hundred against New Zealand in the 5th T20I

  • He smashed the last 50 runs in just 14 balls

  • India lead the five-match series by 3-1

Ishan Kishan carries on with his rich vein of form as he smashes leg spinner Ish Sodhi for 29 runs in the over to get to his 2nd fifty of the series in just 28 balls, and then doubled it down with the next fifty runs in just 14 balls to slam a ton in just 42 balls.

Check out the magical hit that got the wicket-keeper batter to his much-deserved ton:

The southpaw missed the last match due to niggle which India lost by 50 runs but the wicket-keeper batter made a scintillating comeback and played a blistering knock of to get India to a dominating position in the match.

Check out the live score of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand here:

Earlier, Lockie Ferguson dismissed both the Indian openers within the powerplay to slide India on to the backfoot but Ishan Kishan, along with Suryakumar Yadav, forged a scintillating 137-run partnership to take India to a mammoth 271 in the first innings.

Sanju Samson, who was playing his first international match on his home ground, was dismissed for just 6 runs by Ferguson. Though Abhishek Sharma again managed to get India off to a flying start, but couldn't convert it into a big one as he was castled by Ferguson for 30 off 16 balls.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics.

