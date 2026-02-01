IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

India beat New Zealand by 46 runs in the 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
India won the series 4-1, with Suryakumar being the highest run-scorer
India will now be in action in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026
India capped off their five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a dominant performance in the fifth encounter at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, winning by 46 runs to clinch the series 4-1.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, India posted a commanding total of 271 for 5 in 20 overs, powered by a blistering 103 from Ishan Kishan and solid contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (63) and Hardik Pandya (42).
The batting display featured heavy hitting and aggressive intent, as India cleared the rope 23 times en route to one of their highest T20I totals.
In response, New Zealand struggled to maintain the required pace despite a valiant 80 from Finn Allen. India’s bowling attack stayed disciplined, with Arshdeep Singh shining with a five-wicket haul (5 for 51) and Axar Patel chipping in with 3 for 33 as New Zealand were restricted to 225 all out in 19.4 overs
IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Toss Update
India have won the toss and elected to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram.
IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Streaming Details
The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.