IND Vs NZ Highlights, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s Blitz Seals 46-Run Victory for India in Thiruvananthapuram

Ishan Kishan slammed a 42-ball century in the 5th T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram. X/BCCI

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom on January 31, 2026. The hosts beat the Kiwis by 46 runs in the final match of the series to take the series by 4-1. After electing to bat first, India posted a gigantic target 272 runs on the board with the help of a blistering 103-run knock by Ishan Kishan off just 43 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (63) and Hardik Pandya (42) also chipped in with useful contributions to take India to such a huge total. In response, NZ started superbly with 131/2 in just 10 overs. Fin Allen blasted 80 off just 38 balls but once he got off, NZ's chase got derailed and they eventually lost by 46 runs. Arshdeep Singh picked up a five-wicket haul for India.

31 Jan 2026, 04:48:35 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: We're back to make your weekend even more exciting with the live coverage of the 5thT20I between India and New Zealand.

31 Jan 2026, 05:31:27 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Squads India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson

31 Jan 2026, 05:55:23 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Weather Update! The weather for the India vs New Zealand match in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to be cloudy and humid,. The average temperature will hover around 28 degrees, while the humidity level with be 78 percent.

31 Jan 2026, 06:15:55 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson Homecoming! Sanju Samson will be playing his first-ever International match in his home ground since his debut back in 2015. It'll be a special occasion for the dashing wick-keeper batter from Kerala. Check out the details of the special match here.

31 Jan 2026, 06:34:48 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Update Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and have elected to bat first.

31 Jan 2026, 06:44:48 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Playing XIs New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

31 Jan 2026, 07:06:32 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Indian Innings Underway! Abhishek Sharma on charge once again as he takes Jacob Duffey for 14 runs in the first over with 2 fours and a towering six. India will be eyeing a big score against in their last international match before the world cup. IND 14/0 (1)

31 Jan 2026, 07:27:05 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Departs! That's a big blow for India as Lockie Ferguson cleans up Abhishek Sharma. He smashed 30 runs off 16 balls before getting his stumps rattled. Earlier Ishan Kishan hit Lockie Ferguson for a six and a four of consecutive deliveries but Ferguson made a scintillating comeback to castle Abhishek. IND 48/2 (5)

31 Jan 2026, 07:42:45 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: SKY-Kishan Partnership Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have taken the 3rd wicket partnership to 34 runs off 24 balls. The visitors got the home team in a bit of trouble by getting the wicket of the dangerous Abhishek Sharma but both these batters stitched a valuable partnership to get India to a dominant position. IND 82/2 (9)

31 Jan 2026, 08:05:52 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan On Fire! Ishan Kishan is going berserk in Thiruvananthapuram as he takes Ish Sodhi for 29 runs in an over to take India to a dominant position in the match. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are well on course to take India to another big first innings score. IND 155/2 (13)

31 Jan 2026, 08:21:06 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Slog Overs On! India have built a solid base to capitalise on in the last four overs. With 7 wickets in hand and a batter batting on 91, India will now look to unleash in the last four overs. IND 201/3 (16)

31 Jan 2026, 08:45:19 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India Innings End! Shivam Dubey deposits last ball to a six to get India to a mammoth 271/5 in 20 overs. In a runs galore, Ishan Kishan top scored for India with with 103 runs in just 43 balls. Suryakumar Yadav (63) and Hardik Pandya (42) also chipped in with valuable contributions to take India to such a big total. IND 271/5 (20)

31 Jan 2026, 09:00:58 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Tim Seifert Departs Arshdeep Singh strikes early in the innings as he dismisses Tim Seifert. New Zealand are chasing a mammoth total and they had to get off to a solid start. Tim Seifert looks to chip the infield for a boundary but finds the short mid-wicket fielder. India draw some quick blood. NZ 17/1 (1)

31 Jan 2026, 09:12:39 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Allen Takes On Arshdeep Finn Allen spots Arshdeep Singh as his target and smashes him for plenty in his second over. 4, 4, 6, 4, 4 in five deliveries After a previous over saw him stay quiet against Hardik Pandya. Got the ball in his areas and used his strong bottom hand to dispatch the ball to all parts of the ground. India will have to introduce spin soon, NZ 46/1 (3)

31 Jan 2026, 09:39:30 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Fin Allen Departs! Axar Patel gets Fin Allen caught by Rinku Singh at the long on boundary. That's a huge wicket for India as he had raced past to 80 in just 38 balls. However, he has provided NZ with a solid base but the requiring run rate is still above 14 runs per over as they need 165 off just 66 balls. NZ 117/2 (9)

31 Jan 2026, 09:56:48 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Kiwis Crumble! Arshdeep Singh, who proved out to be costly in the first spell by giving 40 runs in 2 overs has made a sensational comeback in the second spell. He picked up two wickets in the 12th over of the game and gave only 1 run to turn the tide of the match in India's favour! NZ 138/5 (12)

31 Jan 2026, 10:16:58 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Takes Five! Arshdeep Singh cleans up Daryl Mitchell to take his fifth wicket of the day. New Zealand are now eight down and they still need 91runs from 24 balls. Arshdeep Singh made a superb comeback in his second spell to take 4 wickets in 2 overs while giving only 11 runs. NZ 181/8 (16)

31 Jan 2026, 10:41:25 pm IST IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India Win by 46 Runs! Rinku Singh tries his arm and gets the wicket of Ish Sodhi, who hammered some big blow towards the end of the NZ's innings but it was too little too late in the context of the game. India clinch the series by 4-1 after winning the final match in Thiruvananthapuram by 46 runs. NZ 225/10 (19.4)