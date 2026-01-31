IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Sanju Samson Set To Play First International Home Game Amid Tight Security

Sanju Samson made his international debut for India in 2015
He will play his first-ever International match in Kerala on Saturday
Samson is going through a lean patch scoring only 40 runs in 4 matches in the series
Sanju Samson's dip in form has been the only point of concern for an otherwise well-oiled India T20I unit. The dashing opener has chipped in with scores of 10, 6, 0, and 24 in the ongoing series against New Zealand, and his evident struggles against short bowling are giving headaches to the team management before heading into a crucial home World Cup.
Amid the solemn atmosphere, there has been a ray of hope for the Kerala opener as he is set to play his first match on his home ground in front of the crowd, who adore the 31-year wicket-keeper batter like anything.
With India playing the final T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on Saturday, Samson will take the field in India colours for the first time in 11-year tumultuous career.
Given the familiarity of playing on a home ground, where you have moulded your skills from a novice to a professional in front of people who treat you like a hero, it could give Samson the much-needed confidence and might bring out the best in him just before the T20 World Cup.
Even the Indian players are aware of the fandom that Sanju Samson in the area which is why Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav give his Indian teammate a dramatic hero welcome at the airport in his own tongue-in-cheek style. Here is the video of Suryakumar Yadav giving Samson a filmy welcome, while referring to him as Chetta (big brother):
Heavy Security In Thiruvananthapuram
The final T20I between New Zealand and India will be played amid tight security given the buzz around the game and expectancy of heavy crowd for the match.
In accordance to security protocols, the stadium and the areas surrounding it has been declared as a temporary 'Red Zone' on January 30 and 31. No drones, drone cameras and flying of kites will be allowed near the 2 kilometre radius of the stadium on these days.