IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: India's Highest Totals In T20I Cricket

India highest total is 297 against Bangladesh in 2024
India scored 271 runs against New Zealand to register their 3rd highest T20I total
Ishan Kishan hit 43-ball 103 to take India to 271 against New Zealand
India slammed a mammoth 271/5 against New Zealand in the 5th T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on the back of a scintillating 42-ball ton by Ishan Kishan.
Surprisingly, it is India's third-highest team total in T20Is as they made a staggering 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024. Then they backed it up by 283/1 in the same year in Johannesburg.
India’s Top Five T20I Totals
India vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad (2024) - 297/6
India vs South Africa, Johannesburg (2024) - 283/1
India vs New Zealand, Thiruvananthapuram (2026) - 271/5
India vs vs Sri Lanka, Indore (2017) - 260/5
India vs England, Mumbai (2025) - 247/9
Ishan Kishan Lights Up Thiruvananthapuram
Ishan Kishan blasted 103 off just 14 balls to take India to 271 in the final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The southpaw batter reached his half-century in 28 balls and then took just 14 balls from there to get to his century.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (42) complemented him well to take India to a gigantic total of 271/5. Earlier, New Zealand started well by sending both openers Abhishek Sharma (30) and homeboy Sanju Samson (6) back into the pavilion within the powerplay.