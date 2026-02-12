T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

Multiple changes might be on the way in Team India's playing XI against Namibia in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash as they get hit by injuries and illness

icc t20 world cup 2026 Ishan Kishan injured abhishek sharma ill Jasprit Bumrah fitness update
Ishan Kishan in action for Team India. Photo: BCCI/X
  • Ishan Kishan got hit on foot by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker

  • He had to limp off the nets with injury

  • Abhishek Sharma remains uncertain due to illness

Ishan Kishan displayed the menacing form he has shown of late in the India nets on Wednesday until being hit by a sharp Jasprit Bumrah yorker.

Bumrah, bowling full tilt for the second day in a row, was a good sign for India, who missed his services in the T20 World Cup opener against USA. However, the same could not be said about Kishan who limped off the nets after being struck on the foot. Kishan did return to bat in the nets but not for long.

However, Bumrah looks set to return to the playing eleven for the Namibia game, which will serve up as a warm up for him ahead of the Pakistan clash in Colombo on Sunday.

"Bumrah is absolutely fine now. He’s doing better. As I said, we still have one more day, so hopefully he’ll be back in the team. If he continues to improve, the team management will take a call, and I think he could be back for the second game," said Tilak Varma on the eve of the game.

Bumrah even took part in catching drills after his bowling stint.

Sanju Samson, out of the side due to poor form, could get an opportunity if Abhishek Sharma doesn't recover in time from a stomach infection. Abhishek was hospitalised after his arrival in Delhi but was discharged on Wednesday.

"We still have one more day before the game, so hopefully we’ll decide by tomorrow how he feels and then move forward accordingly," added Tilak.

Sanju was among the batters who had a good hit in the nets. Fit again Washington Sundar bowled and batted, Suryakumar Yadav posed for umpteen selfies with DDCA officials after his session.

Also Read: IND vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

The selfies were the order of the evening with Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh too obliging the DDCA officials and their families.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

