Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

Set in 70s Kerala, the film revolves around the death of a Naxalite, after which his friend, Purushan, must travel to his village to inform his mother of the death of her son. The loose narrative is designed as a series of reports delivered from the perspective of characters that Purushan encounters along his journey. Amma Ariyan was the first film of the Odessa Collective, and the last made by Abraham. It released few months before his death. The funds for the Collective's films were collected by traveling from village to village, through street plays and skits, and by a contribution from the general public. Screenings would be held outside regular theatres in open air spaces. The Collective sought to bypass traditional modes of production and distribution. The freewheeling classic, seemingly shot on the fly, doubles as an unofficial bristling record of resistance and dissent. The film won a National Film Award for Best Cinematography.