Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

The 1986 film remains one of the most trenchant pieces of political cinema to have come out of India. Abraham passed shortly after its release. The film has been restored by Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Odessa Collective.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The restoration of Amma Ariyan will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

  • Selected for Classics section, it marks Film Heritage Foundation's fifth consecutive project at the festival.

  • Amma Ariyan was John Abraham's final film.

A brand-new 4K restoration of John Abraham's 1986 landmark film, Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother), is selected to screen as part of the Cannes Classics lineup at the upcoming 79th edition of the film festival. The restoration is by Film Heritage Foundation, their fifth consecutive title to premiere in the prestigious Classics strand. The restoration has been sourced from one of only two surviving prints. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation, lead actor Joy Mathew, cinematographer Venu ISC and editor Bina Paul will be attending the world premiere.

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Set in 70s Kerala, the film revolves around the death of a Naxalite, after which his friend, Purushan, must travel to his village to inform his mother of the death of her son. The loose narrative is designed as a series of reports delivered from the perspective of characters that Purushan encounters along his journey. Amma Ariyan was the first film of the Odessa Collective, and the last made by Abraham. It released few months before his death. The funds for the Collective's films were collected by traveling from village to village, through street plays and skits, and by a contribution from the general public. Screenings would be held outside regular theatres in open air spaces. The Collective sought to bypass traditional modes of production and distribution. The freewheeling classic, seemingly shot on the fly, doubles as an unofficial bristling record of resistance and dissent. The film won a National Film Award for Best Cinematography.

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The full program of Cannes Classics 2026 comprises 21 restored features, three short films, six documentaries and two contemporary works.

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