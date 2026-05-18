Cannes 2026 | John Abraham's Malayalam Classic Amma Ariyan Gets Standing Ovation

Summary of this article
Amma Ariyan, by John Abraham, was screened in the Cannes Classics section.
The cult classic received a standing ovation after the screening.
The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which restored the classic, marked its fifth consecutive year at Cannes 2026.
The restored 4K version of filmmaker John Abraham's cult Malayalam film Amma Ariyan, which never had a commercial release, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 17) as part of the Cannes Classics section. The 1986 film received a rapturous standing ovation. The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which restored the classic, marked its fifth consecutive year at Cannes 2026.
Amma Ariyan receives standing ovation at Cannes
FHF took to their Instagram handle to share a video from the screening of Amma Ariyan at Cannes. “A standing ovation at the world premiere of FHF's restoration John Abraham’s ‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother, 1986) last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026!!,” wrote FHF.
“Four decades after it was made, the film that was never released commercially, got a standing ovation at Cannes. 'Amma Ariyan' is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival,” they added.
Film's lead actor, Joy Mathew, FHF head Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and editor Bina Paul, among others, attended the screening.
Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “A full house for FHF's restoration John Abraham’s cult Malayalam film ‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother, 1986) last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026!! The film was screened to a full house and was introduced by Thierry Fremaux, Director of the Cannes Film Festival, FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, lead actor Joy Mathew and editor Bina Paul. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about John Abraham’s legacy as an inspirational filmmaker, while Joy Mathew and Bina Paul reminisced about the making of the pathbreaking film and working with the iconoclastic filmmaker (sic).”
About Amma Aariyan
Set against the political conflict of 1970s Kerala, Amma Ariyan follows Purushan, who goes to inform a mother of her son's death, and encounters companions along the way, making the journey both personal and political.