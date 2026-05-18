Cannes 2026 | John Abraham's Malayalam Classic Amma Ariyan Gets Standing Ovation

Amma Ariyan receives standing ovation at Cannes

FHF took to their Instagram handle to share a video from the screening of Amma Ariyan at Cannes. “A standing ovation at the world premiere of FHF's restoration John Abraham’s ‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother, 1986) last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026!!,” wrote FHF.



“Four decades after it was made, the film that was never released commercially, got a standing ovation at Cannes. 'Amma Ariyan' is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival,” they added.