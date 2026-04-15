Force 3 Filming Begins: John Abraham Announces New Cast, Bigger Action Plans

Summary of this article
Force 3 filming begins with John Abraham confirming new cast details.
Harshvardhan Rane steps into lead role, expanding franchise’s narrative direction.
Film set for March 19, 2027 release, continuing popular action series.
Force 3 filming has officially begun, with John Abraham confirming the next chapter in the long-running action franchise. The actor shared a promotional video revealing key details about the film, including its cast and the direction it plans to take. With this announcement, the franchise moves into a new phase, blending continuity with a fresh lineup.
Force 3 cast and Harshvardhan Rane’s entry into franchise
One of the biggest developments in Force 3 is the inclusion of Harshvardhan Rane, who steps into a leading role within the series. The shift signals a passing of the baton, with the franchise evolving beyond its original structure while still retaining its core identity.
Alongside Rane, the film also features Tanya Maniktala and Surya Sharma, with Bhav Dhulia taking on directorial duties. The project aims to build on the established tone of the earlier films while introducing new characters and dynamics.
It had previously been shared by Harshvardhan Rane that he would be leading the franchise forward, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and backing he received from John Abraham.
Force franchise legacy and what Force 3 could bring
The Force series began with the 2011 film directed by Nishikant Kamat, followed by its sequel in 2016. Both films centred on intense action and police-led narratives, helping establish the franchise as a recognisable name in Bollywood’s action space.
With Force 3, the makers appear to be expanding that universe rather than simply continuing it. The emphasis seems to be on scale, casting and evolving storytelling, reflecting the current demand for larger, franchise-driven narratives.
The release date was confirmed as March 19, 2027, positioning the film as a major theatrical outing. As production moves forward, more details around the story and action set pieces are expected to emerge.