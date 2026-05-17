Rajinikanth Clarifies He Is Not ‘Jealous’ Of CM Vijay: I'm Not A Cheap Or Low-Standard Person

Summary of this article
Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday reacted to actor-turned-politician Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu's CM
The superstar said he was "extremely shocked" when Vijay became the CM.
Rajinikanth clarified that his meeting with Stalin after the election results was purely personal.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday (May 17) held a press conference at his residence in Poes Garden to address the speculations of his silence following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu election results, which saw Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and C Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay win. Many assumed that he was unhappy with the results, while some thought that he was trying to merge parties. Here's what Rajinikanth has said.
Rajinikanth on rumours of staying silent after the Tamil Nadu election results
Rajinikanth said, “If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth. After the election results, I went and met MK Stalin, and that became a subject of criticism.”
“Our friendship is beyond politics. I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur,” he added, talking about meeting the DMK chief and former CM of Tamil Nadu.
Rajinikanth says he congratulated Vijay after his win
Rajinikanth also received criticism for not congratulating Vijay after his party won the election. “Rumours started spreading that I said Vijay shouldn’t become CM or that I was trying to merge two parties. Some are saying that I didn’t wish him at the airport when I already wished him on X,” he said.
Clarifying the rumours, Rajinikanth stated he is “not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else.”
He was “extremely shocked” when he heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister and congratulated him on his win.
“I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) becomes the CM, I might get jealous. (smiles) There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete,” he added.
Further praising the Jana Nayagan actor, Rajinikanth said, “At the age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR. He faced and won against the BJP at the Centre and two parties here. It was a surprise-filled happiness for me. No Jealousy. A lot of expectations for Vijay and my best wishes to him.”