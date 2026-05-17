Rajinikanth Clarifies He Is Not ‘Jealous’ Of CM Vijay: I'm Not A Cheap Or Low-Standard Person

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday (May 17) held a press conference at his residence in Poes Garden to address the speculations of his silence following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu election results, which saw Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and C Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay win. Many assumed that he was unhappy with the results, while some thought that he was trying to merge parties. Here's what Rajinikanth has said.