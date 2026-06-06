Advait Chandan Exits Dostana 2 Due To Creative Differences? Here's What We Know

Advait Chandan has exited Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 after nearly seven months of development.
He reportedly walked out of the project due to creative differences.
With Chandan's exit, this is yet another major setback after Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.
Dostana 2, the sequel to the 2008 hit, has faced yet another setback as director Advait Chandan has reportedly walked out of the upcoming project. Reportedly, Chandan's exit from Karan Johar's film was due to creative differences with Dharma Productions.
For the unversed, Dostana 2 originally starred Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Earlier, Kartik also reportedly left the film due to creative differences, after which the production house announced that they would “recast Dostana 2.”
Last year, Vikrant Massey announced he boarded the film, which marks his first project with Dharma.
Advait Chandan exits Dostana 2?
Reports claim that Advait Chandan and Dharma Productions parted ways on an amicable note.
"Yes, Advait was initially set to direct the film, but he and Dharma Productions eventually decided to part ways. The decision was driven by creative differences, as their respective visions for the franchise did not align. The separation was entirely amicable, and there is no bad blood between him and Karan. All is well between them," a source informed NDTV.
Dostana 2 also stars Lakshya, and Miss India World Sini Shetty is playing the female lead, making her Bollywood debut.
Chandan was taken on board to direct the film and had been working on its development over the past several months. For the unversed, Chandan is known for his films such as Secret Superstar, Laal Singh Chaddha and most recently Loveyapa.
The creative differences led Chandan and Dharma to go their separate ways. The latter will now begin to hunt for a new director for the delayed project.
With Advait Chandan's exit from Dostana 2, the film's future remains uncertain.