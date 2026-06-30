Why Did Sanjay Dutt Exit Welcome To The Jungle? Director Ahmed Khan Finally Reveals The Reason

"Sanju Baba loved the script, and he really wanted to be a part of the film. Film mein itne saare friends the unke (Quite a few of his friends were working on the film) – Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff), Akshay Kumar, etc. He was thrilled. We shot a part of the film with him. But he had date issues. He had to go to the US. He went there for his treatment, and I couldn't shift the dates of so many actors," Ahmed told News18.