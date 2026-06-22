Welcome To The Jungle Passed By CBFC After 18 Cuts

Welcome to the Jungle has been locked for release after a slew of cuts imposed by the CBFC.
Several words and lines in the film have been scrapped or altered.
Akshay Kumar leads a staggering ensemble.
According to the CBFC, Welcome to the Jungle has been censored UA 16+ with a runtime of 164.50 minutes (2 hours 44 minutes). The film—starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others—underwent 18 cuts before being cleared for theatrical release, leading to alterations in multiple scenes.
Several lines were altered or removed due to concerns owing to concerns over political sensitivity and crude language. A dialogue in the film mentioning “Paani of Kashmir" was deleted entirely, while the phrase “desh ki tatti" was also removed. Military-related terminology was tweaked, with “Gorkha Regiment" changed to “Tum army se ho?" and the word “General" replaced consistently with “Officer" or “Sir" throughout the film."Azarudden" was switched to "Allaudin", "andha" (blind) was replaced with "dheela" (loose). CBFC also deleted "sensual" bikini visuals and body movements. It also specified visuals featuring Disha and Jacqueline as sensual while removing them; close-ups of women’s hips, hip movements in a song, and "vulgar" hand gestures were supplanted with a close-up of Vindu Dara Singh. The total deletions amounted to 10 seconds.
Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Neeraj Vora, and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. Welcome to the Jungle is slated to hold paid previews on June 25, a day before its official release. It is the second Akshay Kumar film this year to have paid previews after Bhooth Bangla, which brought in ₹ 3.65 crore nett in paid previews. Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal round out the ensemble.
For Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay Kumar has reportedly accepted a modest ₹1.8 crore upfront and a profit-sharing model. Under the agreement, he is touted to receive 72% of the film’s intellectual property revenues after release, while the producer retains 28%. Industry pundits call this distribution of risk between actors and producers a fairer way of tackling a volatile market. The film has already secured about ₹120 crore from OTT, satellite, and audio rights before release.