Welcome To The Jungle Passed By CBFC After 18 Cuts

Several lines were altered or removed due to concerns owing to concerns over political sensitivity and crude language. A dialogue in the film mentioning “Paani of Kashmir" was deleted entirely, while the phrase “desh ki tatti" was also removed. Military-related terminology was tweaked, with “Gorkha Regiment" changed to “Tum army se ho?" and the word “General" replaced consistently with “Officer" or “Sir" throughout the film."Azarudden" was switched to "Allaudin", "andha" (blind) was replaced with "dheela" (loose). CBFC also deleted "sensual" bikini visuals and body movements. It also specified visuals featuring Disha and Jacqueline as sensual while removing them; close-ups of women’s hips, hip movements in a song, and "vulgar" hand gestures were supplanted with a close-up of Vindu Dara Singh. The total deletions amounted to 10 seconds.