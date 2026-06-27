'Gravest Sin': Priyanka Gandhi Seeks Fair Probe in Ram Temple Donation 'Theft'

Priyanka Gandhi demanded a transparent Ram Temple donation probe.
She called the alleged theft a violation of faith and Dharma.
Police recovered ₹79.80 lakh from seven accused in the case.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has called for a transparent investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations, saying those behind the act have committed the “gravest sin” and violated the very essence of faith and “Dharma”.
She said the reported theft and misappropriation of temple offerings have left the country stunned.
“Lord Ram resides in the sacred sentiments of millions; it is with this very reverence that people bow their heads and offer donations at the temple. Those who committed theft at the Ram Temple have committed a grave sin by violating the very essence of faith and Dharma,” she said.
Questions Authorities
The Wayanad MP also questioned the role of authorities in the alleged theft, suggesting the possible involvement of “powerful people” behind the incident.
“A crucial question also arises: could low-level employees acting alone switch off CCTV cameras and embezzle offerings worth thousands of crores, or is there collusion involving powerful individuals?” she asked.
She demanded a transparent investigation into the case, rather than any attempt to “cover up” the incident. She said those involved in the theft must face severe punishment.
Police Recovers ₹79.80 Lakh
Police have recovered ₹79.80 lakh from seven of the eight accused. No cash or valuables were recovered from one of the accused, Subhash Srivastava, Prosecution Officer A.K. Verma said.
The arrested men are Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastava.
According to officials, Tinnu Yadav worked as a driver for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and had been involved in temple operations since the consecration ceremony in 2022.
Subhash Srivastava, a retired bank employee, supervised donation-counting shifts at the Pilgrim Facility Centre (PFC), while the remaining six accused were engaged in counting cash donations.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said action in the case followed swiftly once the SIT submitted its findings, with all eight named accused arrested. Speaking in Deoria, he accused unnamed political parties of trying to defame Ayodhya out of frustration, and said anyone found guilty would face strict consequences.