Vikrant Massey announced that he will be a part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2
The film will also star The Ba**ds of Bollywood star Lakshya
Recently, Massey won the National Film Award for 12th Fail
Vikrant Massey is currently on cloud nine as he recently received his first National Award for 12th Fail. In an interview, Massey confirmed that he has bagged his first movie with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He also said that he will be seen in a different avatar in the upcoming film. The Ba**ds of Bollywood star Lakshya is also part of it.
Vikrant Massey confirms being part of Dostana 2
In an interview with Times Now, Vikrant revealed that he will be playing the lead role in Dostana 2, alongside Lakshya. “You will see me doing that soon. I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie,” said Vikrant.
“I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai (I won’t reveal that, Karan sir will say as it is a big announcement),” he said.
Confirming Lakshya being part of the film, the actor said, “Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise.”
Dostana 2 controversy
Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Dostana 2 was supposed to have Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Later, Dharma Productions shared an official announcement in 2021, where they mentioned the recasting of the film. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic)," read the statement.
Reportedly, there was a rift between Karan and Kartik, but they never spoke about it. Interestingly, the latter is part of two Dharma films: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and Naagzilla.