Vikrant Massey Confirms Karan Johar's Dostana 2: You Will See Me In Good Designer Clothes

Vikrant Massey and Lakshya will lead Karan Johar's upcoming film Dostana 2. The film will see Massey in a different avatar.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vikrant Massey in Dostana 2
Vikrant Massey to play lead in Dostana 2 Photo: Instagram/Vikrant Massey
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vikrant Massey announced that he will be a part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2

  • The film will also star The Ba**ds of Bollywood star Lakshya

  • Recently, Massey won the National Film Award for 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey is currently on cloud nine as he recently received his first National Award for 12th Fail. In an interview, Massey confirmed that he has bagged his first movie with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He also said that he will be seen in a different avatar in the upcoming film. The Ba**ds of Bollywood star Lakshya is also part of it.

Vikrant Massey confirms being part of Dostana 2

In an interview with Times Now, Vikrant revealed that he will be playing the lead role in Dostana 2, alongside Lakshya. “You will see me doing that soon. I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie,” said Vikrant.

Original cast of 'Dostana 2' - Google
Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why ‘Dostana 2’ Was Shelved; Opens Up About Alleged Feud Between Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

He added that people will see him wearing good designer clothes and fancy sunglasses. Massey also said that the shooting will start somewhere in Europe. However, he refused to reveal the name of the female lead of Dostana 2.

“I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai (I won’t reveal that, Karan sir will say as it is a big announcement),” he said.

Confirming Lakshya being part of the film, the actor said, “Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise.”

Related Content
Related Content
Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan - null
‘Dostana 2’ Fued Over! Karan Johar Announces Yet-Untitled Film With Kartik Aaryan On His Birthday

BY Gurpreet Kaur

Dostana 2 controversy

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Dostana 2 was supposed to have Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Later, Dharma Productions shared an official announcement in 2021, where they mentioned the recasting of the film. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic)," read the statement.

Reportedly, there was a rift between Karan and Kartik, but they never spoke about it. Interestingly, the latter is part of two Dharma films: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and Naagzilla.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Gill To Lead - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  3. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

  5. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  2. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  3. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  4. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  5. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand