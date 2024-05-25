Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why ‘Dostana 2’ Was Shelved; Opens Up About Alleged Feud Between Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani were part of ‘Dostana 2’ and even shot for the film for 30-35 days. But when the film was shelved, there was a lot of speculation around it. Several people thought it to be a result of an alleged tiff between actor Kartik Aaryan and producer Karan Johar.
Now finally, Janhvi shared why Dharma Productions decided to suspend the film’s shoot. She told The Lallantop, “I don’t know really. We had even shot for that film for about 30 to 35 days. The shoot was going very well, according to me. I don’t know why the film was shelved honestly. Of course, I tried asking also, but I guess (it was because) we began shooting for that film long before Covid. And then Covid happened and essentially there was a one-and-a-half years delay. Then people felt that to restart the film… I don’t know.”
When further questioned about the reported fight between Kartik and Karan Johar, she said, “I don’t think it was that. I think work is extremely important for both of them. But unke beech kya hua kya nahi hua (what happened between the two of them), you should ask them about it.”
After announcing ‘Dostana 2’ with Kartik, Janhvi and debutant actor Laksh Lalwani, Karan Johar did mention in 2021 that he plans to recast the film. Reportedly, Kartik walked out of Dharma Productions’ film due to “creative differences”. However, later, it was reported that the Colin D’Cunha directorial was shelved due to Kartik’s “unprofessional behaviour” that irked Karan.
Meanwhile, Kartik, in an earlier interview with Indian Express, had opened up about the status of ‘Dostana 2’, and had said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this.” He added, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”
But all's well that ends well as Karan announced a film with Kartik in 2023. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the film is planned to release in August 2025.