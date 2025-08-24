Football

Levante Vs Barca, La Liga: Defending Champions Stage Incredible Second-half Comeback

Barcelona fought back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at Levante with a late own-goal by the hosts in the Spanish league on Saturday. Defending champion Barcelona needed Pedri González and Ferran Torres to score early in the second half to equalize after the newly promoted Levante had rolled to a surprise two-goal lead at halftime. Lamine Yamal then helped to produce the winning goal when he curled a cross into the six-yard box and Levante’s Unai Elgezabal headed into his own net. Levante striker Iván Romero earlier struck from a counterattack in the 15th minute that started with a ball lost by Yamal. José Luis Morales made it 2-0 in first-half injury time by converting a penalty after a video review called a handball by Alejandro Balde when he blocked Morales’ shot. But Pedri started the fightback in the 49th when he received Yamal’s pass well outside the area, picked his spot in the corner of the net and blasted in a shot from long range.