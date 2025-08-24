Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts athe the end of the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona platers celebrate after a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres reacts after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Levantes' Unai Elgezabal, left, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Levantes' Diego Pampín holds Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Levantes' Jeremy Toljan, left, and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri reacts after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Levante players celebrate after a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Levantes' Ivan Romero celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelon in Valencia, Spain.