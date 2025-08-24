Football

Levante Vs Barca, La Liga: Defending Champions Stage Incredible Second-half Comeback

Barcelona fought back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at Levante with a late own-goal by the hosts in the Spanish league on Saturday. Defending champion Barcelona needed Pedri González and Ferran Torres to score early in the second half to equalize after the newly promoted Levante had rolled to a surprise two-goal lead at halftime. Lamine Yamal then helped to produce the winning goal when he curled a cross into the six-yard box and Levante’s Unai Elgezabal headed into his own net. Levante striker Iván Romero earlier struck from a counterattack in the 15th minute that started with a ball lost by Yamal. José Luis Morales made it 2-0 in first-half injury time by converting a penalty after a video review called a handball by Alejandro Balde when he blocked Morales’ shot. But Pedri started the fightback in the 49th when he received Yamal’s pass well outside the area, picked his spot in the corner of the net and blasted in a shot from long range.

La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Lamine Yamal
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts athe the end of the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

2/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_1
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona platers celebrate after a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

3/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Ferran Torres
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Ferran Torres reacts after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

4/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Unai Elgezabal
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Levantes' Unai Elgezabal, left, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

5/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Diego Pampín
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Levantes' Diego Pampín holds Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

6/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Jeremy Toljan
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Levantes' Jeremy Toljan, left, and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

7/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Pedri
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Pedri reacts after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

8/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Levante players celebrate after a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

9/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Ivan Romero
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Levantes' Ivan Romero celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain.

10/10
La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD vs FC Barcelona soccer match_Raphinha
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Raphinha shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelon in Valencia, Spain.

