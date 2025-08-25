US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

Sabalenka is the defending champion at US Open
Belarusian cruised to victory in the opening round
She made light work of Rebeka Masarova on Arthur Ashe Stadium
Aryna Sabalenka required just 81 minutes to kick-start her US Open title defence on Sunday.
The world number one, who has lost two grand slam finals this season, made light work of Rebeka Masarova on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sabalenka triumphed 7-5 6-1 to seal her progress to the second round, extending her perfect 8-0 record in first-round matches at Flushing Meadows.
The Belarusian was pushed in the opening set, but held serve at five-all before getting the decisive break.
It was a loss of serve that also punctured Masarova's resolve, with the world 108 unable to come close to the top seed in the second set.
Elsewhere at Flushing Meadows, Alexandra Eala's extraordinary season continued as she became the first Filipina woman to win a grand slam singles match in the Open Era.
The 20-year-old prevailed 6-3 2-6 7-6 (13-11) over 14th seed Clara Tauson.
Data Debrief: Sabalenka storms on
Only once in the Open Era has the women's singles top seed lost in the first round at the US Open (Simona Halep in 2018, defeated by Kaia Kanepi), and Sabalenka never looked in danger of making that two.
Sabalenka struck 19 winners, and will now face will now play Polina Kudermetova.
No player can match Sabalenka's 51 WTA Tour-level match wins this season, with the 27-year-old in the hunt to become the first woman since Seren Williams in 2013 and 2014 to win the US Open in successive seasons.