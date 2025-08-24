Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

Sourav Ganguly takes charge as Pretoria Capitals’ head coach for SA20 2026.
He steps into his first full-fledged coaching role after years in cricket administration and IPL management.
Ganguly’s first task is selecting the squad in the player auction on September 9.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken up his first-ever coaching role, being appointed as head coach of the Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 2026 season.
“The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach,” the franchise wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
Since retiring from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly has largely stayed in administrative roles. He notably served as BCCI President, is currently President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and also works as Chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee.
His involvement in franchise cricket came in the form of Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals across the IPL and WPL, after being named JSW Sports’ Director of Cricket last year.
Ganguly had previously been with Delhi Capitals as their mentor in 2019 before leaving to take up the BCCI presidency. He later returned to the franchise, but this new appointment marks his first full-fledged stint as head coach of a professional cricket team.
The move comes just a day after the franchise parted ways with Jonathan Trott, who was at the helm in the 2025 season. The former England batter, currently Afghanistan’s head coach, saw his side win just two of their 10 league matches last season, missing out on the knockouts.
“Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!” the franchise said in their farewell post.
The 2026 edition of the SA20 has been rescheduled to avoid clashing with the Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and will now run from December 26 to January 25. Ganguly’s first task as head coach will be to shape Pretoria’s squad in the player auction set for September 9.