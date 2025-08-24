Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

In the opening game of the 2018-19 tour to Australia, India were in a familiar position with half the team back in the pavilion for only 86 runs. Wickets kept falling on one end, but Pujara stood tall on the other. A direct hit on the last ball of the day ended Pujara's resistance but till that time, he had scored 123 to take India to a decent total. If that was not enough, he scored another 71 in the second dig to ensure India's victory.