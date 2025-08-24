Cheteshwar Pujara: The Wall From Rajkot Bids Farewell To Cricket

His crowning glory came in 2018, when he single-handedly took on Australia in their own backyard. Scoring three centuries, 521 runs, and facing a remarkable 1,258 deliveries, he was named Man of the Series as India secured their first-ever Test series triumph Down Under after 71 years of trying. That unforgettable series remains Pujara’s most celebrated achievement — one that even surpasses the more decorated resumes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, or Virat Kohli in the context of Australia.