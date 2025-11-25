IND Vs SA: Recalling India's Highest Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket

India continue to struggle against South Africa in 2nd Test
Visitors declared at 260/5; Hosts need 549 to win
Check list of highest successful run-chases in Test cricket
India could be on the verge of their heaviest defeat in Test cricket in the 2nd and series concluding match against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
The Proteas, after winning the toss and batting first, are in a dominant position and are approaching towards a historic series win in India after 15 years.
South Africa had posted a mammoth 489 runs in the 1st innings through Senuran Muthusamy's century and Marco Jansen's brilliant 90+ score. In response, India were folded for just 201 runs on day 3 before the Proteas came out to bat once again.
Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram concluded day 3 at 26/0 and when the game restarted on day 4, the duo were sent back to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja early on.
Washington Sundar, followed up with the wicket of Temba Bavuma. Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi, then stitched a 101-run partnership before the latter became Jadeja's third wicket of the 2nd innings.
That partnership between Stubbs and de Zorzi had put South Africa in the driving seat. The visitors ultimately declared at 260/5 and India have no option but to chase down a target of over 549 to level the series 1-1.
If we go back in time, then it is proven that India have never been able to chase down such gigantic targets. They have chased 300+ totals a couple of times but never more than 500.
In fact, the last time India were able to chase anything more than 400, was during a Test match against the West Indies, way back in 1976. It also remains as their highest successful chase in red-ball history.
India's highest run chase in Tests at home was against England in 2008 when the MS Dhoni-led side scored 387 runs in the 4th innings.
India's second-best chase in Test cricket was against Australia during their 2021 tour. We all remember that classic from Gabba, where Rishabh Pant took charge and helped India claim a historic series win.
On home soil, India's highest run chase is just 276, that too, in 2011 against the West Indies. In Asian conditions, no team has ever chased a 400+ total in Test cricket, but the closest was 395 by the Windies during a match in Bangladesh in 2021.
Against South Africa, India's best chase been of just 117 during a 2004 Test match at the Eden Gardens, where the hosts had failed to chase 124 runs last week.
India’s Highest Successful Chases In Test Cricket History
|Target
|Scored
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|403
|406/4
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|1976
|387
|387/4
|England
|Chennai
|2008
|328
|329/7
|Australia
|Brisbane
|2021
|276
|276/5
|West Indies
|Delhi
|2011
|264
|264/5
|Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|2001
|261
|262/5
|New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|2012
|257
|258/5
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|2010
|254
|256/8
|Australia
|Mumbai
|1964
|230
|233/6
|Australia
|Adelaide
|2003
|216
|216/9
|Australia
|Mohali
|2010
|207
|207/3
|Australia
|Bengaluru
|2010
|203
|203/4
|Pakistan
|Delhi
|2007
|200
|200/5
|New Zealand
|Dunedin
|1968
|192
|192/5
|England
|Ranchi
|2024
|190
|190/3
|Zimbabwe
|Delhi
|2000