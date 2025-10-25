East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Group A Match To Commence Tournament

East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Blog, AIFF Super Cup: Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC are the other two teams in Group A. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match in Bambolim

Gaurav Thakur
East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Indian Super Cup
East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Indian Super Cup: EBFC train ahead of the match. Photo: X/East Bengal FC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening game of AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26, pitting East Bengal against Dempo at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday (October 25, 2025). The tournament features 16 teams drawn from the Indian Super League and the I-League, split into four groups. Group A includes Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC apart from the two teams locking horns in this match. Dempo were a late replacement for Real Kashmir, who withdrew due to logistical challenges. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Tournament History

FC Goa are the defending champions, having won their second title earlier this year, and the Gaurs are aiming to defend the crown in front of home support.

Since its inception in 2018 as a successor to the Federation Cup, the Super Cup has evolved into a key fixture in India's football calendar. Past winners include Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and Goa, with the latter now the most successful club in the competition's fledgling history. This year's edition not only offers silverware and continental qualification but also reflects the growing integration of ISL and I-League clubs in a unified competitive structure.

East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Groups

Below are the four groups:

  • Group A: Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, and Dempo;

  • Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, and Inter Kashi;

  • Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, and Gokulam Kerala;

  • Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, SC Delhi, and Rajasthan United

East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The East Bengal vs Dempo, AIFF Super Cup Group A clash will be live streamed on Indian Football's official YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Good Afternoon!

Greetings and welcome everyone. We are gearing up for some Indian football action this weekend, as the AIFF Indian Super Cup kicks off with the Group A clash between East Bengal and Dempo. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

