East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Group A Match To Commence Tournament

East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Indian Super Cup

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening game of AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26, pitting East Bengal against Dempo at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday (October 25, 2025). The tournament features 16 teams drawn from the Indian Super League and the I-League, split into four groups. Group A includes Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC apart from the two teams locking horns in this match. Dempo were a late replacement for Real Kashmir, who withdrew due to logistical challenges. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Oct 2025, 03:26:32 pm IST East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Tournament History FC Goa are the defending champions, having won their second title earlier this year, and the Gaurs are aiming to defend the crown in front of home support. Since its inception in 2018 as a successor to the Federation Cup, the Super Cup has evolved into a key fixture in India's football calendar. Past winners include Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and Goa, with the latter now the most successful club in the competition's fledgling history. This year's edition not only offers silverware and continental qualification but also reflects the growing integration of ISL and I-League clubs in a unified competitive structure.

25 Oct 2025, 03:02:27 pm IST East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Groups Below are the four groups: Group A: Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, and Dempo;

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, and Inter Kashi;

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, and Gokulam Kerala;

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, SC Delhi, and Rajasthan United

25 Oct 2025, 02:40:23 pm IST East Bengal Vs Dempo Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The East Bengal vs Dempo, AIFF Super Cup Group A clash will be live streamed on Indian Football's official YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast of the game.