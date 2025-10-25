Manchester United Vs Brighton, LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Amorim Aims To Continue Momentum

Manchester United Vs Brighton, LIVE Score: Check out the latest updates from the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday nine clash. Follow the live scores from MUN vs BHA, EPL match here

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester United vs Brighton clash at the ninth matchday of the ongoing Premier League at the Old Trafford on Saturday, October 25. This is going to be another big game for the Red Devils and they would be looking to build on their fantastic win over defending champions Liverpool on the last matchday. Ruben Amorim would be hoping to build momentum from the big win. Brighton too are on a high as they are yet to lose in their last four Premier League games. They have two wins and two draws from the last four games in the league. Follow live scores of this interesting MUN vs BHA clash right here
This is going to be another big game for the Red Devils and they would be looking to build on their fantastic win over defending champions Liverpool on the last matchday. Ruben Amorim would be hoping to build momentum from the big win.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester United vs Brighton clash at the ninth matchday of the ongoing Premier League at the Old Trafford on Saturday, October 25.

