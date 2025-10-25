Chelsea Vs Sunderland Live Score, English Premier League: Champions League Momentum Fuels Blues' Domestic Ambitions

Chelsea Vs Sunderland Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the matchday 9 fixture at Stamford Bridge on October 25, 2025

Deepak Joshi
Chelsea Vs Sunderland Live Score, English Premier League
Chelsea Vs Sunderland Live Score, English Premier League: Champions League Momentum Fuels Blues' Domestic Ambitions | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Catch the live updates of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 9 fixture between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The Blues have been in strong form, notably securing a commanding 5-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League, and are currently fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with their opponents. Manager Enzo Maresca will be without defender Malo Gusto due to suspension, while Joao Pedro returns after serving his ban. Sunderland, under manager Régis Le Bris, have impressed since their promotion, sitting seventh in the league. However, they face challenges with key injuries, including midfielder Habib Diarra, who is out for the rest of the year following surgery.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs Sunderland LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

The English Premier League 2025-26 match between Chelsea and Sunderland will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in the country.

You can also follow the Chelsea vs Sunderland live score on Outlook India for free.

Chelsea Vs Sunderland LIVE Score: Kick-Off Time!

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and confirmed line-ups as they are released.

Chelsea Vs Sunderland LIVE Score: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all fans joining our live coverage of the Chelsea vs Sunderland clash at Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned to Outlook India for real-time updates as we bring you all the key news and insights about both teams.

