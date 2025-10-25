AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming, Groups, Schedule And Fixtures – Everything You Need To Know

Get live streaming, fixtures, and the full schedule for the AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26, starting Saturday, October 25, in Goa, as the sixth edition of India’s premier domestic knockout football tournament kicks off

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming, Groups, Schedule Fixtures All Information
AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26: FC Goa are in Group B. Photo: X/FC Goa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26 starts on Saturday, October 25, in Goa, with the winners earning a spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27

  • Sixteen teams from the ISL and I-League are split into four groups, with matches at Fatorda Stadium and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim

  • The group stage runs until November 6, with semi-finals and the final on November 22

  • Fatorda matches stream on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel, Bambolim games on Indian Football’s YouTube

The AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26 kicks off on Saturday (October 25) in Goa, marking the sixth edition of India's premier domestic knockout football competition.

This edition carries added significance for Indian football as the winners earn a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27.

However, if Mohun Bagan -- currently banned from AFC competitions --win the title, the ISL league runners-up will take the slot. The tournament also serves as a season-opening showcase following the Durand Cup.

Indian Super Cup Tournament History

FC Goa are the defending champions, having won their second title earlier this year, and the Gaurs are aiming to defend the crown in front of home support.

Since its inception in 2018 as a successor to the Federation Cup, the Super Cup has evolved into a key fixture in India's football calendar.

Related Content
Related Content

Past winners include Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and Goa, with the latter now the most successful club in the competition's fledgling history. This year's edition not only offers silverware and continental qualification but also reflects the growing integration of ISL and I-League clubs in a unified competitive structure.

Indian Super League 2025 - Groups, Schedule, And Fixtures

Organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the tournament features 16 teams drawn from the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League, with matches set to be staged at Fatorda Stadium and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

And teams are split into four groups of four each.

  • Group A: Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, and Dempo;

  • Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, and Inter Kashi;

  • Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, and Gokulam Kerala;

  • Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, SC Delhi, and Rajasthan United

Notably, Dempo were a late replacement for Real Kashmir, who withdrew due to logistical challenges.

Indian Super Cup 2025: Group Stage Fixtures (all times IST)

The group stage runs from October 25 to November 6, followed by semi-finals in mid-November and the final on November 22 at Fatorda.

  • October 25, Saturday: East Bengal vs Dempo at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • October 26, Sunday: NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Goa vs Jamshedpur at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • October 27, Monday: Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Hyderabad vs Mumbai City at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • October 28, Tuesday: Chennaiyin vs East Bengal at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mohun Bagan vs Dempo at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • October 29, Wednesday: Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Goa vs Inter Kashi at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • October 30, Thursday: Rajasthan United vs Kerala Blasters at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Bengaluru vs Mohammedan Sporting at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • October 31, Friday: Dempo vs Chennaiyin at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • November 1, Saturday: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Goa vs NorthEast United at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • November 2, Sunday: Mohammedan Sporting vs Punjab at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Gokulam Kerala vs Bengaluru at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • November 3, Monday: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Rajasthan United vs Mumbai City at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • November 5, Wednesday: Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan Sporting 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Bengaluru vs Punjab at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

  • November 6, Thursday: Rajasthan United vs Hyderabad at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)

Indian Super Cup 2025 - Live Streaming

Streaming coverage is split across platforms: matches from Fatorda will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel, while games from Bambolim will stream via Indian Football's official YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast this year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Inspired IND Bowl AUS Out For 236 Runs

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Ajinkya Rahane Brings Up Classy Fifty, Steadies Mumbai

  3. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

  4. Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast, Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: AUS To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  4. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  5. Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

  3. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  4. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  2. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

  3. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  4. October 25, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  5. Weekly Horoscope For October 26–November 1, 2025: Financial Growth And New Beginnings Await Taurus, Gemini And Scorpio

  6. Loving Our Bodies: Book Excerpt from ‘The Sensual Self’

  7. Book Review | Janaki Bakhle's Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva

  8. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale