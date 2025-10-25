AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming, Groups, Schedule And Fixtures – Everything You Need To Know

The AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26 starts on Saturday, October 25, in Goa, with the winners earning a spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27
Sixteen teams from the ISL and I-League are split into four groups, with matches at Fatorda Stadium and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim
The group stage runs until November 6, with semi-finals and the final on November 22
Fatorda matches stream on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel, Bambolim games on Indian Football’s YouTube
The AIFF Indian Super Cup 2025-26 kicks off on Saturday (October 25) in Goa, marking the sixth edition of India's premier domestic knockout football competition.
This edition carries added significance for Indian football as the winners earn a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27.
However, if Mohun Bagan -- currently banned from AFC competitions --win the title, the ISL league runners-up will take the slot. The tournament also serves as a season-opening showcase following the Durand Cup.
Indian Super Cup Tournament History
FC Goa are the defending champions, having won their second title earlier this year, and the Gaurs are aiming to defend the crown in front of home support.
Since its inception in 2018 as a successor to the Federation Cup, the Super Cup has evolved into a key fixture in India's football calendar.
Past winners include Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and Goa, with the latter now the most successful club in the competition's fledgling history. This year's edition not only offers silverware and continental qualification but also reflects the growing integration of ISL and I-League clubs in a unified competitive structure.
Indian Super League 2025 - Groups, Schedule, And Fixtures
Organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the tournament features 16 teams drawn from the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League, with matches set to be staged at Fatorda Stadium and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
And teams are split into four groups of four each.
Group A: Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, and Dempo;
Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, and Inter Kashi;
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, and Gokulam Kerala;
Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, SC Delhi, and Rajasthan United
Notably, Dempo were a late replacement for Real Kashmir, who withdrew due to logistical challenges.
Indian Super Cup 2025: Group Stage Fixtures (all times IST)
The group stage runs from October 25 to November 6, followed by semi-finals in mid-November and the final on November 22 at Fatorda.
October 25, Saturday: East Bengal vs Dempo at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
October 26, Sunday: NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Goa vs Jamshedpur at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
October 27, Monday: Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Hyderabad vs Mumbai City at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
October 28, Tuesday: Chennaiyin vs East Bengal at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mohun Bagan vs Dempo at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
October 29, Wednesday: Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Goa vs Inter Kashi at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
October 30, Thursday: Rajasthan United vs Kerala Blasters at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Bengaluru vs Mohammedan Sporting at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
October 31, Friday: Dempo vs Chennaiyin at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
November 1, Saturday: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Goa vs NorthEast United at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
November 2, Sunday: Mohammedan Sporting vs Punjab at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Gokulam Kerala vs Bengaluru at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
November 3, Monday: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Rajasthan United vs Mumbai City at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
November 5, Wednesday: Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan Sporting 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Bengaluru vs Punjab at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
November 6, Thursday: Rajasthan United vs Hyderabad at 4:30 PM (Bambolim); Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM (Fatorda)
Indian Super Cup 2025 - Live Streaming
Streaming coverage is split across platforms: matches from Fatorda will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel, while games from Bambolim will stream via Indian Football's official YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast this year.