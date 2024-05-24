‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’: Kartik Aaryan Shines As He Energetically Dances With The Cadets

It is believed that Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya were given a clear brief by director Kabir Khan to come up with a song brimming with fun and high-spirited mischief. The lyrics and composition portray the infectious energy of young men embarking on a new phase of life. Add to it, Kartik Aaryan’s effortless dance moves have struck a chord with the audience. His performance, which is filmed atop a train, shows a joyous camaraderie among a group of young Indian Army recruits.