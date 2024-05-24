Art & Entertainment

‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’: Kartik Aaryan Shines As He Energetically Dances With The Cadets

Groove to ‘Satyanaas’ from ‘Chandu Champion’ – Kartik Aaryan’s latest energetic dance performance number.

Youtube
‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’ Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion,’ featuring Kartik Aaryan, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Following the release of a fabulous trailer that has entertained audiences, the makers have now amped up the anticipation by unveiling the film’s first song, titled ‘Satyanaas’. The energetic dance number promises to set the stage for the film’s musical journey.

The vibrant song sees Kartik Aaryan and his group of young cadet friends celebrating the dawn of a new chapter in their lives. It is composed by the musical maestro Pritam, and features the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi. The impactful lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya with the choreography from renowned duo Bosco-Caesar, which adds a dynamic and energetic visual element to the song.

Watch the song here:

It is believed that Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya were given a clear brief by director Kabir Khan to come up with a song brimming with fun and high-spirited mischief. The lyrics and composition portray the infectious energy of young men embarking on a new phase of life. Add to it, Kartik Aaryan’s effortless dance moves have struck a chord with the audience. His performance, which is filmed atop a train, shows a joyous camaraderie among a group of young Indian Army recruits. 

As ‘Chandu Champion’ gears up for its June 14, the buzz around the film is at an all-time high. With its compelling narrative, powerful performances, and now an electrifying first song, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to make a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

