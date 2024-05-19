Kartik Aaryan recently unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, ‘Chandu Champion’, in his hometown – Gwalior. The movie features the actor in a never-before-seen before avatar as he dons a chiselled look. In a recent interview, director Kabir Khan opened up about how the actor physically transformed himself for the role. He mentioned how he did not use any steroids to transform his body for the role.
Speaking at the trailer launch of the film in Gwalior, Kabir Khan revealed how Kartik Aaryan brought his body fat from 39% to 7% in a year for ‘Chandu Champion.’ The director mentioned how the actor transformed his body naturally for the role without using any substances or steroids. He said, “Nowadays, those who go to gyms know how much steroids get misused. Kartik built his body naturally, without any substance. Iska faayda yeh hai ki zindagi bhar unke saath yeh body rahegi (The benefit of this is that this body will remain with him). It is healthy.”
The director mentioned how Aaryan followed a strict diet to build his physique for ‘Chandu Champion.’ He continued, “And you can see how his body looks on screen. Fit aur healthy body aisi dikhayi deti hai (This is how a fit and healthy body looks like). It’s almost next to impossible task that Kartik has managed to pull off. We snatched away all his favourite dishes.”
Based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming, ‘Chandu Champion’ is a story of resilience, strength, and grit. Aaryan will play the role of Petkar in this film. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. It is set to release in cinemas on June 14.