Art & Entertainment

Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance

Kabir Khan opened up about Kartik Aaryan's physical transformation for 'Chandu Champion.' He recalled how the actor transformed his body naturally for the role.

Instagram
Kartik Aaryan in 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kartik Aaryan recently unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, ‘Chandu Champion’, in his hometown – Gwalior. The movie features the actor in a never-before-seen before avatar as he dons a chiselled look. In a recent interview, director Kabir Khan opened up about how the actor physically transformed himself for the role. He mentioned how he did not use any steroids to transform his body for the role.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film in Gwalior, Kabir Khan revealed how Kartik Aaryan brought his body fat from 39% to 7% in a year for ‘Chandu Champion.’ The director mentioned how the actor transformed his body naturally for the role without using any substances or steroids. He said, “Nowadays, those who go to gyms know how much steroids get misused. Kartik built his body naturally, without any substance. Iska faayda yeh hai ki zindagi bhar unke saath yeh body rahegi (The benefit of this is that this body will remain with him). It is healthy.”

The director mentioned how Aaryan followed a strict diet to build his physique for ‘Chandu Champion.’ He continued, “And you can see how his body looks on screen. Fit aur healthy body aisi dikhayi deti hai (This is how a fit and healthy body looks like). It’s almost next to impossible task that Kartik has managed to pull off. We snatched away all his favourite dishes.”

Based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming, ‘Chandu Champion’ is a story of resilience, strength, and grit. Aaryan will play the role of Petkar in this film. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. It is set to release in cinemas on June 14.

‘Chandu Champion’ - YouTube
‘Chandu Champion’ Trailer Review: Kabir Khan-Kartik Aaryan Bring An Extraordinary Tale Of Immense Grit And National Pride

BY Prateek Sur

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Leaders Once Sought Justice For Nirbhaya, Today They Are Supporting An Accused: Maliwal
  2. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  3. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  4. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
  2. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  3. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  4. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
  5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai With Aaradhya After Making Stunning Appearances At Cannes 2024
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  2. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  3. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  4. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  5. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup