Speaking at the trailer launch of the film in Gwalior, Kabir Khan revealed how Kartik Aaryan brought his body fat from 39% to 7% in a year for ‘Chandu Champion.’ The director mentioned how the actor transformed his body naturally for the role without using any substances or steroids. He said, “Nowadays, those who go to gyms know how much steroids get misused. Kartik built his body naturally, without any substance. Iska faayda yeh hai ki zindagi bhar unke saath yeh body rahegi (The benefit of this is that this body will remain with him). It is healthy.”