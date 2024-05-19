Actor Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in the industry without having any filmy background. He started his career with Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011 and became everyone's favourite. 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' (2018) was the turning point of his career and since then he has been getting big banner films. Today, he is one of the most sought-after actors and filmmakers are eager to work with him. Kartik has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. His upcoming next is Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion', the trailer of which was unveiled yesterday at the actor's hometown, Gwalior. Kartik is playing India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film.
Kartik's transformation into a soldier, boxer, and wrestler, is laudable. The trailer shows patience and preservance and one's willpower to never give up despite all odds.
When Kartik was asked if like his character in the film, he ever felt ‘handicapped’ at the start of his career, to which Kartik told News18 Showsha, “I would use the word helpless. Sometimes it’s natural to feel helpless. And that happens with everyone in life. Everyone had their ups and downs, everyone had their struggles including myself. But if you ask if I would like to change anything about my journey, I won’t change a single thing. If given a chance, I would relive the same journey leading up to this point. I would not change a thing.”
He further said that there were many instances when he felt helpless but he has observed his parents and their hard work, passion, and struggles and has learnt a lot from them. He thinks there is ''no gain without pain''. ''If I am standing here and If I am bringing such a fantastic movie, a lot of pain and strength has gone into making it possible. It required a lot of sacrifices which I am proud of. Helplessness occurs sometimes but you have to take everything with a pinch of salt,'' said Kartik.
Apart from 'Chandu Champion', Kartik also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Triptii Dimri and a romantic flick again with the 'Animal' actress.