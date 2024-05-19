When Kartik was asked if like his character in the film, he ever felt ‘handicapped’ at the start of his career, to which Kartik told News18 Showsha, “I would use the word helpless. Sometimes it’s natural to feel helpless. And that happens with everyone in life. Everyone had their ups and downs, everyone had their struggles including myself. But if you ask if I would like to change anything about my journey, I won’t change a single thing. If given a chance, I would relive the same journey leading up to this point. I would not change a thing.”