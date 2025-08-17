Football

Inter Miami 3-1 LA Galaxy, MLS 2025: Messi Returns From Injury To Inspire Herons Win

Lionel Messi marked his return from injury with a goal and assist to inspire Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2025 at Chase Stadium on 17 August. Jordi Alba put Miami ahead right before half-time with an inch-perfect finish after being played through by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Joseph Paintsil scored for the Galaxy before the hour mark to level the scores. Messi, who returned from a hamstring injury, entered at half-time and broke the deadlock in the 84th minute. The Argentine then assisted Luis Suarez with an audacious back-heel, with the Uruguayan scoring to seal the win.