Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez scores a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, left, scores a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Elijah Wynder, right, controls the ball as Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, controls the ball as Los Angeles Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil, right, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) passes the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Marco Reus falls to the pitch during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Marco Reus, center, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.