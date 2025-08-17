Kathua Cloudburst: 7 Dead, Rescue Operation Underway

At least 7 people have been killed, and several others rescued in the Kathua Cloudburst. CM Omar Abdullah has directed rescue operations and relief teams in the area.

Jammu Kashmir Cloudburst
Cloudburst Representational Image | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  1. Cloudburst in Kathua’s Jod Ghati killed 7, several injured , and cut off village access.

  2. Heavy rains caused landslides, damaged property, and pushed Ujh River near danger mark.

  3. SDRF, police, and forces launched rescue ops; leaders extended condolences.

Seven people have been killed and several others injured when a cloudburst slammed a rural village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, according to officials.

According to PTI, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a cloudburst hit Rajbagh's Jod Ghati village, cutting off access to the community and causing minor property and land damage, they added.  Following frantic efforts, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police joint team arrived in the area and joined the local volunteers.

According to officials, seven people's bodies have been found so far, while several others were found injured and are being taken to a hospital.

They claimed that although there were no significant reports of damage, landslides also struck Dilwan-Hutli in the area of Lakhanpur police station and Bagard and Changda villages, which are within the authority of Kathua police station.

The Ujh River has been reported to be flowing close to the danger mark as a result of the heavy rains that have caused a substantial rise in the level of most water bodies.

PTI reported that the district administration is keeping a careful eye on the situation and has asked citizens to avoid water bodies for their own safety.

Rescue Operations Underway

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the civilian administration, the military, and paramilitary forces have jumped into action to conduct rescue and relief operations.

There were seven fatalities and several injuries from the cloudburst that hit a secluded community in the Kathua district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, also snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property.

According to PTI, the cloudburst that struck Rajbagh's Jod Ghati village on Saturday and Sunday broke through the community's entrance and damaged property and land.

"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena, after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X earlier on Sunday.

He further said, "Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while Pothe lice Station Kathua has also been affected." The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding the situation is being continuously monitored.

"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.

The Army on Sunday deployed helicopters and several columns in the cloudburst-hit Jodh Ghati village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. Several army columns were inducted into the operation in the affected areas to rescue stranded people and evacuate the injured to hospitals, the officials said.

An Army helicopter deployed for rescue operations in Ghatti airlifted 15 people to hospital, they added.

The Dhruv helicopters airlifted injured to a hospital in Pathankot in Punjab.

Troops from Rising Star Corps are working on the ground with police, SDRF and locals to rescue families, providing food and medical care, the officials said.

According to PTI, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, who is supervising the operation, said relief and rescue efforts are underway after seven people lost their lives in rain-triggered landslides in the district.

“Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in Kathua, and unfortunately, we have also lost lives. Five people died and seven were injured, and two more lives were lost in Janglote. We are ensuring the supply of essential items, though connectivity issues persist. Efforts are being made to provide supplies by air,” he said. 

CM extends his condolences

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety of people in cloudburst and landslide-hit Kathua district.

“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the office of the chief minister said on X.

