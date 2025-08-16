Pakistan Floods: 307 Dead In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flash Floods, Authorities Report

Torrential rains and flash floods across northern Pakistan leave hundreds dead and many missing, as relief operations continue.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan flood latest news, Pakistan flood death toll, Pakistan monsoon death toll
People attend funeral prayers of the victims of cloudburst incident, in Salarzai, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. AP Photo/Anwarullah Khan
Summary
  • Flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, have killed 307 people.

  • Buner reported the highest fatalities, followed by Shangla, Mansehra, Swat, Bajaur, Battagram, Lower Dir, and Abbottabad.

  • Many remain missing as relief operations continue amid heavy monsoon rains.

The death toll from flash floods in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has reached 307, provincial authorities reported on Saturday.

Torrential rainfall triggered flash floods across multiple districts, killing more than 200 people on Friday alone. According to PTI, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson, Faizi, confirmed that rains, cloudbursts, and subsequent floods have caused a total of 307 fatalities.

The PDMA report detailed that Buner district recorded the highest number of deaths at 184. Shangla reported 36, Mansehra 23, Swat 22, Bajaur 21, Battagram 15, and Lower Dir five. A child also drowned in Abbottabad.

PTI reported that authorities expect the number of casualties and injuries to rise further, as numerous people remain missing in the affected areas.

Since late June, marking the start of the monsoon season, heavy rains have caused widespread disruption across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern regions. According to PTI, the floods and landslides have led to displacement, especially in poorly drained or densely populated areas.

Provincial authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions as relief operations continue across the affected districts.

Published At:
