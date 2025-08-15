National

Massive Cloudburst In J&K’s Kishtwar Triggers Flash Flood, 60 Feared Dead

At least 60 people are feared dead after a massive cloudburst struck Kishtwar’s Chashoti area in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, triggering flash floods and sweeping away several people. Rescue operations are underway, with the Machail Mata Yatra suspended. Authorities have deployed emergency teams to search for survivors.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar_Security personnel
Kishtwar cloudburst | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand amidst the debris at an affected area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

2/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_flash floods
Cloudburst in Kishtwar area | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Buildings damaged by Thursday's flash floods are seen in Chositi village, Kishtwar district, Indian-controlled Kashmir.

3/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_NDRF personnel
Massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out a rescue operation after Thursday's flash floods, in Chositi village, Kishtwar district.

4/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_Stranded pilgrims
Cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Stranded pilgrims are helped across a water channel using a makeshift bridge a day after flash floods in Chositi village, Kishtwar district.

5/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_Stranded pilgrims
Cloudburst in Kishtwar: Stranded pilgrims | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Stranded pilgrims are helped across a water channel using a makeshift bridge a day after flash floods in Chositi village, Kishtwar district.

6/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_cloudburst in Kishtwar
Cloudburst in Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

People show damaged structures at an affected area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

7/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_flash floods in Chositi
Massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Household goods are strewn around next to buildings damaged by flash floods in Chositi village, Kishtwar district.

8/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_Rescue work underway
Massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway at an affected area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

9/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_damaged Houses in Chasoti
Cloudburst in Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

Houses damaged at an area after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

10/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_massive cloudburst at Chasoti
Cloudburst in Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

People move through the debris after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

11/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_Damaged structures
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

Damaged structures and uprooted trees at an area after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Chasoti is the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple.

12/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_injured victim of the cloudburst
Kishtwar cloudburst: Injured victims brought to GMC hospital in Jammu | Photo: PTI

An injured victim of the cloudburst triggered flash floods, that struck a remote village in Kishtwar district, being brought to the Government Medical College and Hospital, in Jammu district.

13/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_injured persons
Kishtwar cloudburst: Injured victims brought to GMC hospital in Jammu | Photo: PTI

This combo image shows injured persons including a six-year old child, right, being treated at a hospital at Atholi, after their rescue following a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

14/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_Injured persons
Kishtwar cloudburst: Injured victims brought to GMC hospital in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Injured persons being taken in an ambulance after flash floods triggered by cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

15/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_ victim of the cloudburst
Kishtwar cloudburst: Injured victims brought to GMC hospital in Jammu | Photo: PTI

An injured victim of the cloudburst triggered flash floods, that struck a remote village in Kishtwar district, being brought to the Government Medical College and Hospital, in Jammu district.

16/16
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar_Houses are damaged
Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

Houses are damaged after a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

