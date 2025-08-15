National

Massive Cloudburst In J&K’s Kishtwar Triggers Flash Flood, 60 Feared Dead

At least 60 people are feared dead after a massive cloudburst struck Kishtwar’s Chashoti area in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, triggering flash floods and sweeping away several people. Rescue operations are underway, with the Machail Mata Yatra suspended. Authorities have deployed emergency teams to search for survivors.