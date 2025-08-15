Massive Cloudburst In J&K’s Kishtwar Triggers Flash Flood, 60 Feared Dead

Security personnel stand amidst the debris at an affected area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Buildings damaged by Thursday's flash floods are seen in Chositi village, Kishtwar district, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out a rescue operation after Thursday's flash floods, in Chositi village, Kishtwar district.
Stranded pilgrims are helped across a water channel using a makeshift bridge a day after flash floods in Chositi village, Kishtwar district.
People show damaged structures at an affected area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Household goods are strewn around next to buildings damaged by flash floods in Chositi village, Kishtwar district.
Rescue work underway at an affected area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Houses damaged at an area after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
People move through the debris after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
Damaged structures and uprooted trees at an area after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Chasoti is the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple.
An injured victim of the cloudburst triggered flash floods, that struck a remote village in Kishtwar district, being brought to the Government Medical College and Hospital, in Jammu district.
This combo image shows injured persons including a six-year old child, right, being treated at a hospital at Atholi, after their rescue following a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Injured persons being taken in an ambulance after flash floods triggered by cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Houses are damaged after a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.