Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

Troops engaged the terrorists at their location, leading to an intense firefight that lasted several hours, during which all 22 militants were neutralized, according to the military's media wing. No casualties were reported among the security personnel, though the operation underscored the perilous environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where TTP activities have escalated since the group ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. The district, bordering South Waziristan and prone to cross-border incursions, has witnessed a string of recent incidents, including a suicide bombing at a paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar and a landmine explosion in Hangu that claimed police lives just a day prior.