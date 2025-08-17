Bangladesh A Vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series: Bryce Jackson, Joel Curtis Help PSA Win By 5 Wickets

Bangladesh A vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Bangladesh A were restricted to 123/9 in 20 overs against Perth Scorchers Academy

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Bangladesh A vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025 X
Bangladesh A vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Bangladesh A players in action against Nepal. | Photo: X/BCBtigers
Bryce Jackson's three-for (3/45) doubled that with a 44 not out from Joel Curtis helped the Perth Scorchers Academy beat Bangladesh A side by five wickets in match 12 of the ongoing Top End T20 Series 2025 at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Sunday, 17 August.

At the toss, Bangladesh A skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, his side's batters could not make use of the conditions as they found themselves languishing at 66/5. Afif Hossain's 42 helped them towards a respectable total.

In reply, the Aussie side lost Baxter Holt early and some quick wickets in the middle overs saw them stranded at 69/4. However, Curtis and Matthew Spoors made sure they was no more hic-cups as they chased down the small target in 18 overs.

On Saturday, both sides registered their first win of the tournament. Perth Scorchers Academy secured a stunning two-wicket win over the Pakistan Shaheens. The Australian side dismissed the Shaheens for 111, with Matthew Kelly taking three wickets.

Despite Faisal Akram’s best efforts, resulting in figures of 5/16, the Scorchers chased down the modest total with 11 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh A dominated Nepal in a 32-run win. Jishal Alam starred for the Tigers, scoring 73 off 46 to help post a massive total of 186/6. Kushal Malla led the chase with an unbeaten 59, but Rakibul Hasan took three wickets to seal the win for Bangladesh A.

Bangladesh A Vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Nurul Hasan Shohan (c), Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tufayel Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud

Perth Scorchers Academy: Baxter Holt, Joel Curtis (wk), Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning (c), Jayden Goodwin, Teague Wyllie, Corey Rocchiccioli, Brody Couch, Matthew Spoors, Bryce Jackson, Albert Esterhuysen

Bangladesh A Vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Full Squads

Bangladesh A: Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Jishan Alam, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Tofael Ahmed

Perth Scorchers Academy: Matthew Kelly, Nick Hobson, Matthew Spoors, Baxter Holt (wk), Sam Fanning (c), Jayden Goodwin, Corey Rocchiccioli, Brody Couch, Teague Wyllie, Joel Curtis, Bryce Jackson, Luke Holt, Keaton Critchell, Albert Esterhuysen

Bangladesh A Vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh A vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025 match 12 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match.

