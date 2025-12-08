Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Shakib revealed that he failed the action correction test initially and later got his glitch corrected. "I went to do the test, I failed. And then I saw my test. I was like, 'okay, so these things are happening'. Then I had to train for a couple of weeks so I went back to Surrey again and they were kind enough to help me. I did two sessions and I was back to normal. I was like, 'it's so easy'."