Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Shakib Al Hasan says he wishes to play all three formats again before bowing out
Former Bangladesh MP had fled his country in 2024 after Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government was overthrown
Asked if he would return to Bangladesh, Shakib said, "I am hopeful"
Out-of-favour Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has withdrawn his Test and T20I retirement, stating that he wishes to play all three formats again before bowing out. Soon-to-be 39 Shakib had signed off from both, Test cricket and T20Is last year and has not played international cricket since October 2024.
The former Member of Bangladesh Parliament had fled his country last year after Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government was overthrown in August. He was named in an FIR in an alleged murder case, and hasn't returned to Bangladesh since.
Appearing on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast, which features former England cricketer Moeen Ali, on Sunday (December 8, 2025), Shakib said: "I am officially not retired from all formats. This is the first time I'll be revealing that. My plan is to go back to Bangladesh, play one full series of ODI, Test, and T20, and retire."
He added: "I mean, (I can) retire from all formats in a series. So it can start from T20I, ODI and Test, or Test, ODI, T20I. Either way, I'm fine, but I want to play a whole series and retire. That's what I want."
Asked if he would return to Bangladesh, Shakib said, "I am hopeful. That's why I'm playing (T20 leagues). I think it will happen."
Shakib Admits To Chucking Intentionally In County Game
On the podcast, the former Bangladesh captain also admitted that physical fatigue led him to intentionally resort to chucking during an English County game for Surrey, which subsequently led to his suspension from bowling.
The left-arm spinner was suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his action was deemed illegal at an independent testing at Loughborough University in December 2024.
The umpires called his action during a first-class game for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton in which he had bowled close to 65 overs across two innings. "I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs (in one match)," Shakib said.
"I never bowled 70 overs in my career in a Test match. I was playing that four-day match for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton. I was so tired.
"I played back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan. We won that series and then I went to play those four-day matches. The only thing I was thinking the umpire could have done was just warn me first, at least. But it is in the rules, so they had the right. I didn't complain," he added.
Shakib revealed that he failed the action correction test initially and later got his glitch corrected. "I went to do the test, I failed. And then I saw my test. I was like, 'okay, so these things are happening'. Then I had to train for a couple of weeks so I went back to Surrey again and they were kind enough to help me. I did two sessions and I was back to normal. I was like, 'it's so easy'."
Shakib had also failed a second bowling test in Chennai, after which the Bangladesh Cricket Board selectors didn't pick him for the Champions Trophy. The board had clarified he was available to play as a batter in all forms of domestic and international cricket.
(With PTI inputs)