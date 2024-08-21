Despite sustained criticism from protesters back home, ousted member of parliament Shakib Al Hasan took the field on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 21). The 37-year-old Shakib was cleared by Bangladesh's new interim government last week to play the two-match Test series. (Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Large-scale anti-government protests had earlier toppled the then-ruling Awami League party in Bangladesh, forcing Sheikh Hasina to resign as prime minister and flee the country. Protesters have been demanding to oust cricketers who they deem loyal to former leader Sheikh Hasina, and party member Shakib came in for criticism for his silence on the violence and political crisis.
“When students were being killed, he never protested. Many of these students considered him an icon. He should have come home first and gave an explanation why he was silent," Bangladesh Cricket Board member Rafiqul Islam was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
But Asif Mahmud, the country's new de facto sports minister and a 26-year-old student leader, said the cricket team should be "formed on merit".
Bangladesh team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, too said ahead of the series that the political crisis would not affect Shakib's performance. “He has played this game for so long so he knows his role and how to prepare himself. I am not thinking about his political career - we all treat him as a cricketer,” Shanto told reporters at a pre-match press conference.
“I hope he will do something special in this series,” he added.
Shakib had to face backlash in Canada too, with Bangladeshis chanting slogans against him during the Global T20 League. The 37-year-old former MP joined the Bangladesh squad in Pakistan last week.
He had claimed a seat for the Awami League party eight months ago. Shakib won an uncontested election, which was boycotted by the opposition party, in his home town of Magura to become an MP.
But the former Bangladesh captain's brief political career was curtailed by massive protests against a controversial job quota law. The demonstrations then snowballed into country-wide unrest against then PM Sheikh Hasina and her 15 years of authoritarian rule. In a matter of days, the ruling party was dissolved and its MPs ousted from parliaments.
Amid the crisis, the Bangladeshi team could not train in Dhaka and the Pakistan Cricket Board invited them to arrive four days early to make up for their lack of preparation.
Shakib bowled just two overs on the first day of the first Test match, and went for 12 runs without picking any wicket. The second and final Test will commence on August 30.