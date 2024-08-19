Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the opening Test match of the two-match bilateral series starting on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The stage is set for the start of an exciting Test series. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan Allrounder Aamer Jamal was ruled out of the entire series after suffering back issues. Captain Shan Masood has to come up with a replacement player before the start of the first match.
The political unrest in Bangladesh once led to the cancellation of the series but the cricket boards of both countries managed to continue with the proposed schedule and fixtures. The venue for the second Test match, however, was changed from Multan to Rawalpindi.
The hosts have selected a sold team including former captains Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Abdullah Shafique are also selected for the squad after a good Test series against Australia earlier this year.
PAK Vs BAN, Head-to-head Record In Test
Pakistan and Bangladesh have played against each other 13 times and Pakistan have won 12 of those matches. One match was drawn. Bangladesh are yet to win a Test match against Pakistan.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Full Squads:
Pakistan: Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan
Live streaming details of the Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test match
When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh first Test match begin?
The first Test match of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Rawalpindi.
What are the match timings of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh first Test?
The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 A.M (IST).
Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?
The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live telecast in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?
The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live-streamed in India.