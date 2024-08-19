Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match

Pakistan are set to host Bangladesh for two Test matches with the first match starting on Wednesday, 21 August in Rawalpindi. Here are the live-streaming, squads, head-to-head records and other details of the match

pakistan cricket team in practice X
Pakistan national cricket team players during the practice session ahead of the Bangladesh Test. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the opening Test match of the two-match bilateral series starting on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The stage is set for the start of an exciting Test series.  (More Cricket News)

Pakistan Allrounder Aamer Jamal was ruled out of the entire series after suffering back issues. Captain Shan Masood has to come up with a replacement player before the start of the first match.

The political unrest in Bangladesh once led to the cancellation of the series but the cricket boards of both countries managed to continue with the proposed schedule and fixtures. The venue for the second Test match, however, was changed from Multan to Rawalpindi.

The hosts have selected a sold team including former captains Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Abdullah Shafique are also selected for the squad after a good Test series against Australia earlier this year.

Pakistan National cricket team during the practice session ahead of Test against Bangladesh. - X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Big Blow For Hosts As Aamir Jamal Suffers Back Injury

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PAK Vs BAN, Head-to-head Record In Test

Pakistan and Bangladesh have played against each other 13 times and Pakistan have won 12 of those matches. One match was drawn. Bangladesh are yet to win a Test match against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Full Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan

Live streaming details of the Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test match

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh first Test match begin?

The first Test match of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Rawalpindi.

What are the match timings of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh first Test?

The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 A.M (IST).

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?

The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?

The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live-streamed in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Dan Lawrence Replaces Zak Crawley; Matthew Potts Gets 1st Call-Up In A Year
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match
  3. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Duleep Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy
Football News
  1. Premier League: Oliver Skipp Seals Leicester Switch From Tottenham Ahead Of Clash
  2. 'Usually In My Second Season I Win Things': Ange Postecoglou Targets Tottenham Trophy
  3. Thierry Henry Steps Down As France U-23 Team's Head Coach After Paris Olympics Silver
  4. UEFA Nations League: Luka Modric Selected In Croatia's 24-Man Squad
  5. 'Time To Say Goodbye': Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Bows Out
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Watch: 5 Bikers Harass Woman On Scooter In Agra; All Arrested
  2. 'No Ifs And Buts': BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Opposes Modi Govt’s UPSC Lateral Entry Move
  3. In Photos: Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Across India
  4. PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23, Says MEA
  5. J&K Statehood, Article 370 Restoration Among 12 Guarantees In NC Manifesto For Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
World News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Russia-Ukraine War Latest: Families With Children Told To Flee Pokrovsk
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign