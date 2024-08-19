Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Big Blow For Hosts As Aamir Jamal Suffers Back Injury

The series against Bangladesh holds special importance for Pakistan. They are currently sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings and a series sweep will help Shan Masood & Co. move back into contention of reaching next year's final at Lord's

aamir-jamal-pakistan-vs-bangladesh-test-x
Pakistan National cricket team during the practice session ahead of Test against Bangladesh. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan suffered an injury blow ahead of their series opener against visiting Bangladesh. On Monday, two days before the start of the first Test in Rawalpindi, the hosts released fast bowler Aamir Jamal. (More Cricket News)

The 28-year-old from Mianwali in the Punjab province picked up a back injury while playing County cricket in England and was only included in the squad subject to a fitness clearance.

But the right-arm pacer failed to regain fitness in time for the match and he has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore to continue his rehabilitation.

Jamal made his Test debut against Australia earlier this year and had been expected to fight for a place in Pakistan's all-pace bowling attack against Bangladesh during the two-match series.

He is the third player to be released from the squad. Over the weekend, Pakistan freed spinner Abrar Ahmed and top-order batter Kamran Ghulam from national duty, meaning the Pakistan Test squad now has been reduced to 14.

Both Ahmed and Ghulam will play for the Pakistan Shaheens in the second four-day match against Bangladesh-A at the Islamabad Club, starting August 20. Ghulam has also been named the captain side.

Pakistan's all-rounder Salman Ali Agha. - Photo: X | Tajal Noor
PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test

BY PTI

ICC World Test Championship

The series against Bangladesh holds special importance for Pakistan. They are currently sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings and a series sweep will help Shan Masood & Co. move back into contention of reaching next year's final at Lord's.

In this World Test Championship cycle, Pakistan have played five matches, winning two and losing three. They have 36.66 PCT. Bangladesh are 8th (25.00 PCT) in the nine-team table with one win from four outings.

As things stand now, India -- the two-time finalists -- lead the points table with 68.52 PCT from nine matches (six wins, two defeats and one draw). The top two teams will qualify for the final.

Pos. Team P W L PCT
1 India 9 6 2 68.5
2 Australia 12 8 3 62.5
3 New Zealand 6 3 3 50
4 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 50
5 South Africa 6 2 3 38.9
6 Pakistan 5 2 3 36.7
7 England 13 6 6 36.5
8 Bangladesh 4 1 3 25
9 West Indies 9 1 6 18.5

Pakistan's updated squad for Bangladesh Test series: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi.

Opener Jolt For Bangladesh

Bangladesh will miss opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy due to a groin injury. The 23-year-old played for Bangladesh A in the four-day match against Pakistan A, and "had complained of pain in the right groin on 14 August".

"He underwent an MRI followed by physical assessment and it has since been confirmed that he has a Grade 1 adductor strain in the right groin," said team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan. "He has begun his rehab. Such injuries usually take about 10 to 14 days to recover from. He will not be available for the first Test but we hope to have him fit for the second Test which starts on 30 August."

Bangladesh's squad for Pakistan Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will also host the second Test, starting August 30. It was previously scheduled to be played in Karachi but shifted to Rawalpindi due to ongoing renovation work at the National Stadium.

