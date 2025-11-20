Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day in Dhaka, where Bangladesh resume on a commanding 292/4 after a solid opening day shaped by Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 99 in his milestone 100th Test match. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter is just one run away from a special century that would mark the occasion in style, having guided the innings with trademark calm. Bangladesh’s top order laid the platform with steady partnerships, while Ireland found their way back intermittently through Andy McBrine, who picked up all four wickets to fall and kept the hosts from running away completely.