Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Get ball-by-ball commentary from the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland on Thursday, 20 November, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Ball By Ball Commentary Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim playing his 100th Test match. Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day in Dhaka, where Bangladesh resume on a commanding 292/4 after a solid opening day shaped by Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 99 in his milestone 100th Test match. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter is just one run away from a special century that would mark the occasion in style, having guided the innings with trademark calm. Bangladesh’s top order laid the platform with steady partnerships, while Ireland found their way back intermittently through Andy McBrine, who picked up all four wickets to fall and kept the hosts from running away completely.

A big first session awaits as Bangladesh look to build on their strong position at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

BAN Vs IRE Day 1 Highlights

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Streaming Info

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs