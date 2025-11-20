Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day in Dhaka, where Bangladesh resume on a commanding 292/4 after a solid opening day shaped by Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 99 in his milestone 100th Test match. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter is just one run away from a special century that would mark the occasion in style, having guided the innings with trademark calm. Bangladesh’s top order laid the platform with steady partnerships, while Ireland found their way back intermittently through Andy McBrine, who picked up all four wickets to fall and kept the hosts from running away completely.
A big first session awaits as Bangladesh look to build on their strong position at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Streaming Info
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.