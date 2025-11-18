Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 2nd Test: When, Where To Watch BAN Vs IRE Match In Dhaka?

Bangladesh face Ireland in second Test from November 19 at Dhaka
Hosts BAN lead the two-match series 1-0
Bangladesh vs Ireland match available on FanCode
Bangladesh will look to clinch the Test series when they lock horns against Ireland in the 2nd Test of the two-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka starting from Wednesday, November 18.
The hosts are already 1-0 up in the series after registering an innings and 47 runs victory in the 1st Test at Sylhet. Ireland batted first and piled up 286 on the board.
In response, Bangladesh amassed 587/8 declared in their first innings. Irish batters' inexperience came to the fore as they collapsed to 254 and handing the hosts a win in Sylhet.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Form Guide
Bangladesh - WLDWL
Ireland - LWWWL
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Squads
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Jordan Neill, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd Test being played?
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The match will start from 9:00 AM IST.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test being played?
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.